Anti-CAA stir: Jamia Teachers' Association urges students to stay away from 'direction-less' protest

The Jamia Teachers' Association on Sunday condemned the violence against the amended Citizenship Act and said it was not part of the arson in south Delhi. It also appealed to students to stay away from such "direction-less" protest led by local political leaders.

"Jamia practices and preaches peace. JTA condemns all sort of violence near Jamia or anywhere in India," it said in a statement. It said an emergency meeting of extended Executive Committee has been called in the JTA office on Monday to "discuss the misuse of Jamia's name in the protests," it said.

