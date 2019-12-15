Violence unacceptable, says Kejriwal after buses set on fire in south Delhi
In the wake of violent protest against the amended citizenship law in south Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that no one should indulge in violence.
"No one shud indulge in violence. Any kind of violence is unacceptable. Protests shud remain peaceful," Kejriwal tweeted.
