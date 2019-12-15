Left Menu
Haryana Police rescues kidnapped person in few hours, one accused arrested

In a successful operation, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Haryana Police on Sunday rescued the kidnapped person and arrested one accused involved in the loot and kidnapping incident after a brief exchange of fire in Sonipat district.

The accused in the kidnapping case was arrested today by the Haryana Police. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a successful operation, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Haryana Police on Sunday rescued the kidnapped person and arrested one accused involved in the loot and kidnapping incident after a brief exchange of fire in Sonipat district. While stating this here today, a spokesperson of the Haryana Police said that arrested accused was identified as Rahul, a resident of Adarsh Nagar in Sonipat.

Along with his aides, Rahul had kidnapped a youth identified as Rishabh Gandhi of Delhi. They also looted his car. "Victim Rishabh informed that when he was going back to Delhi after completing his work at a hatchery near Rajlugarhi, five unidentified youth kidnapped him along with his vehicle near Sandal Kalan railway crossing," the spokesperson of the Haryana Police said.

On getting the information about the kidnapping, a team of CIA immediately swung into action and started searching them. When it reaches near village Purkhas, the miscreants started firing on the police team. The police team retaliated in self-defence and nabbed an accused after a bullet hit his leg. Upon asking the name and address, the arrested accused identified himself as Rahul, resident of Adarsh Nagar Sonipat.

Police recovered the kidnapped youth and his car. The other accused managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness. A case under the relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Ganaur Police station.

The arrested accused after the first aid has been sent to the judicial custody as per the court order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

