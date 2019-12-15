Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two separate committees set up for J&K investors' summit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 19:43 IST
Two separate committees set up for J&K investors' summit
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Guv GC Murmu. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu will head one of the two committees constituted for the successful hosting of the Jammu and Kashmir Investors' Summit scheduled to be held in 2020, officials said on Sunday. While the Lt Governor will be the chairman of the six-member advisory committee, the 13-member apex committee will be headed by the Chief Secretary, they said.

The administration has identified 14 sectors including tourism, health and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and real estate, energy and power, film sector, IT and ITeS, education and skill development for investment in the Union Territory during the summit. The advisory committee headed by the Lt Governor will guide the apex and other committees in the discharge of their assigned functions and monitor the progress periodically, the officials said quoting an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).

The members of the committee include both the advisors to the Lt Governor, chief secretary, financial commissioner (finance department) and principal secretary (industries and commerce department) as member secretary, the officials said. They said the advisory committee would also approve the final road map or plan and all critical steps for hosting the summit.

In a separate order issued by the GAD, the officials said sanction was accorded to the constitution of a 13-member apex committee for the successful hosting of the summit. The committee would be headed by the Chief Secretary, while administrative Secretary, industries and commerce department, will be its member secretary.

The other members of the committee include administrative secretaries of various departments, divisional commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, and managing director, J&K Trade promotion organization, they said. They said the apex committee would be responsible for the overall inter-departmental coordination necessary for the successful conduct of the summit.

The other terms of reference of the apex committee include making necessary administrative arrangements, to ensure the availability of resources including finances, approve the constitution of other committees or subcommittees as may be necessary for planning, executing and conducting the summit, the officials said. They said it would also approve sectoral policies, allocation of budget for various activities after fulfillment of codal formalities, periodically review the progress and provide necessary guidance for resolving the bottlenecks, if any, and monitor the preparation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and their signing and grounding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

MANUUstudents protestagainst police action at Jamia Millia

Students ofthe city-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University MANUU on Monday boycotted their exams and held protests against the police action on their counterparts in Jamia University in Delhi. Protests erupted at MANUU campus on Sunda...

Benzema looks to put Messi in Clasico shade

Karim Benzema is finally filling the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo and on Wednesday his task will be to trump Lionel Messi. It will be the fifth Clasico since Ronaldo departed Real Madrid in 2018 and Spains most prestigious fixture has not...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares jump on 'phase one' Sino-U.S. trade deal

Asian shares hit their highest in nearly eight months on Monday after the United States and China agreed on a preliminary trade deal, with Australian shares leading the way on expectations of more easing of monetary policy there. European s...

Bilawal accused Pak govt of changing CPEC route to deprived Baloch people of benefits

Pakistan oppositions PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government of modifying the route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC to deprived people of Balochistan of their share of benefits from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019