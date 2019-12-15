Left Menu
Harrowing time for commuters as protests against Citizenship Act turn violent in Delhi

  New Delhi
  Updated: 15-12-2019 19:46 IST
  Created: 15-12-2019 19:43 IST
Harrowing time for commuters as protests against Citizenship Act turn violent in Delhi
Visuals of DTC bus on fire in New Delhi on Sunday. photo/ANI

Commuters had a harrowing time in south Delhi on Sunday as traffic virtually came to a standstill in several areas due to violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act. There was long queues of vehicles on Mathura Road, Ashram, Okhla, Sukhdev Vihar, Sarita Vihar, and road the leading to Jamia Millia Islamia.

The Delhi Metro also closed four stations, leading to further inconvenience to commuters. "As advised by Delhi Police, entry and exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh have also been closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) tweeted.

Delhi Police advised commuters to avoid Mathura Road stretch. "Motorists coming from Badarpur side are advised to take Modi Mill flyover from CRRI towards Nehru Place and those coming from Ashram Chowk side are advised to take Ring Road, Moolchand flyover and BRT Corridor or DND flyover," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Traffic was also affected on the Okkhla underpass leading to Sarita Vihar, it said. According to the police, trouble began when Mathura Road opposite New Friends Colony were blocked by demonstrators.

Protestors agitating against the amended Act clashed with police on Sunday and set afire three public buses and a fire tender in New Friends' Colony in southeast Delhi, leaving a cop and two fire personnel injured, police said. The trouble started during a protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia. But a students' body later said they had nothing to do with the violence and arson, alleging that "certain elements" joined and "disrupted" the demonstration.

