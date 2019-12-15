Cold wave conditions prevail in north India, 3 die in snowfall-related incidents in U'khand

Cold wave conditions persisted in most parts of north India as the minimum temperature dipped further due to snowfall in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, where three people have died in snowfall-related incidents. Drass in Ladakh recorded the coldest place at minus 19.6 degrees Celsius.

There was moderate fog in Delhi in the morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 9.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was recorded at 19.8 degrees Celsius. The visibility was reduced due to fog in many parts of the city. In Uttarakhand, at least three people died in separate snowfall-related incidents in the past couple of days. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana saw a dip in the minimum temperature, whereas Uttar Pradesh witnessed light showers in some parts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast dense fog in some areas with very dense fog in isolated areas 'very likely' over parts of Punjab and Rajasthan. Severe cold wave conditions gripped Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after the recent snowfall which forced the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway for the fourth successive day on Sunday, officials said.

The night temperature in most parts of the two union territories saw a dip, with Jammu city recording its coldest night of the season at 5.8 degrees Celsius -- 3.4 notches below the normal, a Meteorological (MeT) Department official said. However, Drass in Ladakh was the coldest recorded place after the minimum temperature plummeted to minus 19.5 degrees Celsius, followed by nearby Leh at minus 13.5 degrees Celsius. Srinagar recorded a low of 0.5 degrees Celsius.

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, which was closed on Thursday evening following heavy snowfall near the Jawahar Tunnel and adjoining areas, remained closed for the fourth consecutive day. In Punjab and Haryana, minimum temperatures dropped slightly but continued to hover close to or above normal limits at most places. Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala 9.5 degrees Celsius, Karnal 10 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 10.1 degrees Celsius, Hisar 8.3 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 10 degrees Celsius recorded near-normal minimum temperatures. In Punjab, Ludhiana 8.9 degrees Celsius, Patiala 9.5 degrees Celsius, Halwara 8.3 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur 10.2 degrees Celsius recorded above-normal night temperatures.

Cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan as the minimum temperatures dropped by one to two notches in most places. Dense fog in Churu, Sikar, Sriganganagar and Bikaner reduced visibility hampering flow of traffic. Mount Abu, the only hill station in the state, recorded a low of 3 degrees Celsius.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh witnessed light rains at isolated places while the weather was dry over the western parts of the state. Shallow fog occurred at isolated places over the state. State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the normal mark. Rain and thundershowers occurred at most places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Lakshadweep, and at a few places over Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh

and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)