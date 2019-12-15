Provide food, water to stranded passengers: Mamata to district authorities

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday directed the Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri district authorities to ensure supply of food and water to train and bus passengers stranded due to blockades put up by people protesting citizenship law, officials said

The district magistrates of the two districts were told to make sure that the passengers stranded on the roads and the tracks do not face problems in getting food and water, a senior government official said.

