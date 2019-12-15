Left Menu
Development News Edition

No question of extending Article 371 to J&K: Jitendra Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 20:22 IST
No question of extending Article 371 to J&K: Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh Image Credit: ANI

The Central government does not intend to extend Article 371 of the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday. "There is no question of Article 371 going to be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir," Singh said.

"There is nothing of that sort being contemplated at any level by the government of India and this disinformation is being planted by those whose illegitimate interests have been adversely affected by the abrogation of Article 370," he said. Article 371, which has special provisions and is applicable in some states especially in the Northeast, safeguards the rights of native people with regard to religious or social practices, customary laws and procedures, ownership and transfer of land and resources, and employment and education.

Addressing an event at the Indian School of Business (ISB) here, the Minister of State said Central laws are automatically applicable to the two newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and the necessary notifications whenever required are being issued one after the other. Reiterating that Article 370 is "gone forever as a whole", he said there is a basic difference between the essence and spirit of Article 370 which has been revoked from Jammu and Kashmir and Article 371 which is applicable in certain areas of the Northeast.

Under Article 370 of the Constitution, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was given special status till its abrogation on August 5. "Certain fringe elements are trying to create confusion for vested interests by planting disinformation in the media that certain laws or acts will not be applicable in Jammu and Kashmir or applicable there only in truncated form.

"The elements spreading such disinformation are tactically supported by the Congress and the National Conference which have been the beneficiaries of Article 370," he said. Singh said the vested interests will have to "swallow a bitter pill" whether they like it or not. However, the minister said it is the duty of "all patriotic, nationalistic and right-thinking citizens" to cooperate in smooth implementation of the same laws and rules which are applicable in the rest of India.

He said that while in case of states, there may be some leverage for the respective state governments, in the case of a Union Territory the Centre's laws are applicable. Giving an example, he said that while law and order and police are state subjects in the case of states, in the case of a Union Territory these fall in the domain of Union Home Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Rappler journalist Ressa launches defence in Philippine libel case

Manila, Dec 16 AFP Philippine journalist Maria Ressa said Monday she would not be silenced as she launched her defence against a libel charge that press advocates call an attempt to curb her news sites critical coverage of President Rodrigo...

Essar Steel resolution to boost Q3 number: SBI chief

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Monday said the resolution of Essar Steel will boost profitability in the third quarter of the current financial year. Besides, resolution of other stressed assets which are in the pipeline wil...

Police entered univ campus without permission: Jamia VC Najma Akhtar

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday asserted that the varsity will not tolerate police presence on campus and demanded a high-level inquiry into the crackdown on university students. Police entered the campus without...

Honda Car India partners TranzLease for auto finance solution

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Monday said it has tied up with TranzLease, an automobile leasing and mobility solutions service provider, to offer auto finance solution for its customers. Under the partnership, the company said it has introdu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019