Aurangabad civic engineer held for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

  • Aurangabad
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 21:23 IST
  • Created: 15-12-2019 21:23 IST
An engineer in the AurangabadMunicipal Corporation (AMC) and his aide were nabbed on Sundayafternoon for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh forextending an official favour, an ACB official said

The accused engineer is identified as Waman Kamble(56), who is posted in the anti-encroachment department, andhis aide as Vijay Nikalje (39), said ACB investigation officerUnmesh Thite

He said Kamble had allegedly demanded a bribe of 2.50lakh from the complainant for not demolishing his house duringa road expansion work.

