Cops seize 71 kg cannabis from house in Jalna

Police on Sunday morning seized 71 kgs ganja, worth Rs 35.38 lakh, from a house in Jalna in Maharashtra and arrested two persons, an officer said

A team of crime branch personnel raided the house inSanjay Nagar area on a tip off, and recovered bags containingganja or cannabis, he said, adding that the main accused hasbeen identified as Bharat Pawar who was present in the house

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugsand Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

