Cops seize 71 kg cannabis from house in Jalna

  • PTI
  • Jalna
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 21:28 IST
  • Created: 15-12-2019 21:27 IST
Police on Sunday morning seized 71 kgs ganja, worth Rs 35.38 lakh, from a house in Jalna in Maharashtra and arrested two persons, an officer said

A team of crime branch personnel raided the house inSanjay Nagar area on a tip off, and recovered bags containingganja or cannabis, he said, adding that the main accused hasbeen identified as Bharat Pawar who was present in the house

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugsand Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

