Several metro stations closed in view of violent protests in Delhi

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 21:39 IST
In the wake of violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act in south Delhi, DMRC closed gates of several metro stations, including GTB Nagar, Shivaji Stadium, Patel Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya, on Sunday evening. In a series of tweets, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that entry and exit gates of GTB Nagar, Shivaji Stadium, Patel Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, R K Puram Metro stations were closed on the advice of the police.

According to DMRC, trains will not be stopping at these stations. Earlier, DMRC closed the entry and exit gates of the Sukhdev Vihar Metro station in view of the violent protest in southeast Delhi against the amended Citizenship Act.

"As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar and gate no. 3 of Ashram have been closed. Trains will not be halting at Sukhdev Vihar," DMRC tweeted. Entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh have also been closed with no trains halting at these stations.

