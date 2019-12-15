Strengthen intelligence mechanism to prevent another Kargil-like situation: Experts

There is an urgent need to strengthen the existing intelligence mechanism to prevent another Kargil-like situation, defense experts averred during the Military Literature Festival here on Sunday. Taking part in a discussion, "Lessons Learnt from the Kargil War and their Implementation", former defense secretary Shekhar Dutt said, "We need to strengthen the intelligence and surveillance at the central as well as state-level because no military operation would go successful without quick inputs."

All panelists, including Lt General JS Cheema (retd) and Air Marshal Nirdosh Tyagi (retd), called for developing more intelligence organizations to avoid surprise incidents like Kargil, a Punjab government release quoting them said. They were speaking on the concluding day of the three-day festival here.

Taking part in the discussion, Dutt said to avoid a Kargil-like situation, the country had to develop common channels of intelligence so that actionable information could be provided to the armed forces to assure the maximum preparedness. He said there was a need to sanction more budget to establish a strong intelligence mechanism.

Air Marshal Nirdosh Tiyagi, as per the release, said the Kargil War would have ended 15 to 20 days earlier if the restriction of crossing the LOC was not there. A discussion on the topic, "Creation of the Post of Chief of Defence Staff", was also held.

The panel discussion was moderated by Lt Gen Aditya Singh (retd). The other panelists were Air Marshal Manmohan Bahadur (retd), former defense secretary Shekhar Dutt, an adviser to British High Commission Brig Gavin Thompson and Lt Gen Sanjeev Langer (retd), the release said.

Lt Gen Aditya Singh said the proposed post of the CDS aimed at ensuring better coordination between the three services -- Army, Navy and Air Force. He said the CDS would act as a single-point adviser to the Government of India.

Brig Gavin Thompson said a central decision-making body such as the CDS was the need of the hour and shared the working of the CDS in the UK. Air Marshal Manmohan Bahadur stressed the formation of a separate defense cadre, whose officers should be deputed only in organizations related to national security.

He said the CDS should be made a permanent member of all committees related to strategic policy group and the nuclear command authority. He said the CDS should be made a part of all inter-ministerial discussions related to matters of national security.

The Military Literature Festival concluded with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh honoring the units and kin of the Victoria Cross (VC) recipients from the Burma campaign to commemorate their gallantry in the battles fought under the British Empire till 1944. Amarinder Singh presided over the closing ceremony, which commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Burma campaign, a series of battles fought during the World War II.

The chief minister also honored Sukhjinder Kaur, the daughter of Lt Col Anant Singh, who commanded the 4 Sikh valiantly in the 1965 operation, which led to the capture of Burki during Indo-Pak War.

