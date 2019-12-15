Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA protests: Several trains cancelled, short-terminated, diverted in Assam

As many as 27 trains were cancelled, seven short-terminated and three diverted due to damages to railway tracks in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, North Frontier Railway said on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Guwahati (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 21:46 IST
CAA protests: Several trains cancelled, short-terminated, diverted in Assam
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 27 trains were cancelled, seven short-terminated and three diverted due to damages to railway tracks in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, North Frontier Railway said on Sunday. According to an official release, the trains will stand cancelled, short-terminated and diverted which were to originate on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The railway said that the changes have been made due to burning of the railway station at Bhaluka Road (West Bengal) under Northeast Frontier Railway and damages caused to railway tracks due to blockades in Assam areas. "Damages caused due to burning of stations are being assessed and normalization of train services will take some time," it said.

Violent protests have been witnessed in parts of Assam and West Bengal over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. The CAB became the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 on November 12, following assent from President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

China says has lodged stern representations with U.S. over expelling Chinese officials

China has lodged stern representations with the United States over the expelling of Chinese officials, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular briefing in Beijing on Monday.The U.S. government covertly moved to expel two of...

SC refuses to grant urgent hearing to plea seeking action against police for laying siege at police HQ

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to urgently list a petition seeking disciplinary action against Delhi Police personnel who had laid siege at the police headquarters in the national capital following the Tis Hazari clashes last month. Th...

Hyderabad: Protests erupt at Maulana Azad National Urdu University against CAA

Students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University MANUU in Hyderabad on Monday held protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, as well as in support of their counterparts in New Delhis Jamia Millia Islamia JMI and Aligarh Mus...

Din on day 1 of Maha session: BJP MLAs sport 'Savarkar' caps

The winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday as BJP MLAs entered the House wearing saffron caps with the message Mi Pan Savarkar I am also Savarkar printed on them. Before entering the House, the legislato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019