Pople of Assamese community protest in London against

  • Guwahati
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 23:04 IST
  • Created: 15-12-2019 23:04 IST
People of the Assamese community in London was joined by other Indians to protest against the amended Citizenship Act outside the Indian High Commission. Demanding revocation of the law, they held a protest gathering against the Act that threatens the linguistic and cultural identity of the Assamese people in Assam, Karuna Sagar Das, a prominent face in the diaspora in London, told PTI.

"We hope to raise awareness against the law at the global platform and also show solidarity with friends and families back home," he said. University students and professionals participated in the protest that was held on Saturday and was organised by Facebook group 'Assamese in UK'.

The protestors carried 'gamosas', the white and red cotton hand-woven towel, with slogans like 'No CAB', 'We oppose CAB', 'Stop CAA' written on them. "All Assamese are united against the law and we are also in solidarity with them. We cannot accept a law that threatens our language and culture," said an Assamese research student of London School of Economics (LSE).

AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya and general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi thanked the Assamese community in London for raising awareness against the law. "We are grateful to the Assamese community in London for registering their protest against the law and we urge our brothers and sisters in other countries as well to raise their voice," Gogoi told PTI.

Protests have also been staged by the Assamese community in different parts of the country, including Delhi, Mumbai and Pune..

