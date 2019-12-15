Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Treated like criminals' by cops: Jamia students

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 23:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 23:39 IST
'Treated like criminals' by cops: Jamia students

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, where the police entered after a protest against the amended Citizenship Act nearby spiralled out of control on Sunday evening, alleged that they were "treated like criminals" by police. They also claimed that police personnel pushed female students and no women officials were present.

Forty people, including students, policemen and firemen were injured as violence erupted during a protest by Jamia students against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Protesters torched four buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in south Delhi New Friends' Colony.

Police baton charged the protesters and used tear gas shells to disperse the violent mob before entering the varsity campus, detaining several persons allegedly involved in the violence. "We were asked to vacate the campus and come out with our hands up. We were not even present at the protest site and were inside the campus. We were treated like criminals by police," a female student said on condition of anonymity.

Another student, Mohammad Kamil, claimed that those offering prayers in the mosque inside the university premises were also not spared. "Police entered the mosque inside the campus and harassed those who were praying. They have destroyed our library, canteen and we do not know how many other departments of the varsity," he said.

According to students, police laid seige to the campus and those injured were not even allowed to get medical attention. Students said windows of the library were smashed and around 50-60 students were inside when policemen gheraoed it.

"Some students hid in the basement to shield themselves. It was a scary situation as we sent out SOS messages to our friends and university officials. The lights had also been switched off," a student, who did not wish to be named, said. Students claimed that some of their peers were also detained and taken to the Kalkaji police station.

Lawyers and teachers who had gone to meet them were not allowed to enter the police station which was heavily barricaded, they said. Sunday's protest and violence also trended on Twitter, with many sharing photos and videos of the incident using the hashtag #SOSJAMIA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Pak shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

The Pakistan Army shelled forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Monday, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.At about 0945 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of sma...

Essar Steel resolution to boost Q3 number: SBI chief

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Monday said the resolution of Essar Steel will boost profitability in the third quarter of the current financial year. Besides, resolution of other stressed assets which are in the pipeline wil...

Jamia Millia Islamia will present facts to HRD minister: VC Najma Akhtar on police crackdown.

Jamia Millia Islamia will present facts to HRD minister VC Najma Akhtar on police crackdown....

Reliance to divest Jio's tower assets to Brookfield for Rs 25,215 cr

Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries on Monday said it will divest Jios telecom tower assets to Canadas Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP for Rs 25,215 crore. RIL said its unit, Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd RIIHL has i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019