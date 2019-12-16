Six persons held with 340 grams of cannabis in HP's Kullu

Six people have been arrested by police in possession with 340 grams of cannabis at Dunkhra Chowk in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. According to information provided by a Police officer, a case was registered on Sunday under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The six have been identified as -- Shubham, Ankit, Vinay, Saurabh, Deepak and Amit. Further probe is underway. (ANI)

