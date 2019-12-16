Left Menu
Development News Edition

After brief disruption, normal services resume at all Delhi Metro stations

After a brief disruption in services at several metro stations in the national capital last night, entry and exit gates were opened and normal services have resumed at all stations on Monday morning.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 08:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 08:07 IST
After brief disruption, normal services resume at all Delhi Metro stations
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After a brief disruption in services at several metro stations in the national capital last night, entry and exit gates were opened and normal services have resumed at all stations on Monday morning. "Security Update. Entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Twitter.

Entry and exit gates at over 15 metro stations were shut by the DMRC on Sunday night as a precautionary measure amid protests over the citizenship law. The decision was taken on the advice of the Delhi Police, said the DMRC.

"As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar and gate no. 3 of Ashram have been closed. Trains will not be halting at Sukhdev Vihar," DMRC had tweeted on Sunday. In subsequent tweets, it updated on the entry and exit gates of other metro stations being shut. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also announced that all schools will stay closed in Okhla, Jamia and New Friends Colony as well as the Madanpur Khadar area due to the protests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

I am working with different states on GST and welcome efforts by many of them to push collections: FM Sitharaman.

I am working with different states on GST and welcome efforts by many of them to push collections FM Sitharaman....

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit also a huge positive for economy SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar....

Say no to violence against women: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people to work together to make India a better place for women by saying no to violence against the fairer sex. Banerjee was referring to the seventh anniversary of the gangrape inc...

From 'ignored' to adored: Abid turns hero in Pakistan's homecoming Test

Abid Ali was once shunned by Pakistan selectors who thought he was overweight, but his persistence and patience paid off as he set a world first in the homecoming Test against Sri Lanka. Ten years after a militant attack on Sri Lankas team ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019