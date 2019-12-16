Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha: 14th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela begins in Bhubaneswar

The 14th edition of the 'Toshali National Crafts' Mela began in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 10:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 10:15 IST
Odisha: 14th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela begins in Bhubaneswar
The 'Toshali National Crafts Mela' at Bhubaneswar on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

The 14th edition of the 'Toshali National Crafts' Mela began in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The mela was organised by the Handlooms, Textile, and Handicrafts Department, Odisha. It witnessed the participation of several weavers, artisans, and sculptors from all over the country.

Speaking to ANI, Anjana Panda, Joint Secretary, Handlooms, Textile, and Handicrafts Department, Odisha, said: "People from all over the country, and especially the artisans of Odisha, have participated in the 14th edition of this mela. There are about 500 stalls here." She further stated that some cultural programmes were conducted in the mela, and additional facilities provided, such as wheelchairs and toilets for the specially challenged.

Speaking on the mela, Panda said: "We build the capacities of the people, we train them and create new designs. So they wait for these opportunities so that they can earn a year's income from a single event." Manzoor Ahmed, a weaver, said: "I have been coming to this mela for more than three years. People mostly prefer shawls and suits in red and black colour. The response of the people has been very good."

Another weaver, Reenita Mukherjee, lauded the initiative, stating that it is a good platform for the handloom industry of the country, which needs to be preserved. "Every state of the country has a different cultural heritage which can be seen in their handlooms," she said.

About 50 weavers from different states of the country participated in the mela. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

MANUUstudents protestagainst police action at Jamia Millia

Students ofthe city-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University MANUU on Monday boycotted their exams and held protests against the police action on their counterparts in Jamia University in Delhi. Protests erupted at MANUU campus on Sunda...

Benzema looks to put Messi in Clasico shade

Karim Benzema is finally filling the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo and on Wednesday his task will be to trump Lionel Messi. It will be the fifth Clasico since Ronaldo departed Real Madrid in 2018 and Spains most prestigious fixture has not...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares jump on 'phase one' Sino-U.S. trade deal

Asian shares hit their highest in nearly eight months on Monday after the United States and China agreed on a preliminary trade deal, with Australian shares leading the way on expectations of more easing of monetary policy there. European s...

Bilawal accused Pak govt of changing CPEC route to deprived Baloch people of benefits

Pakistan oppositions PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government of modifying the route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC to deprived people of Balochistan of their share of benefits from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019