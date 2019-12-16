Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt is the real culprit : Ghulam Nabi Azad on CAA protests

On the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 across the country and with incidences of clashes between protesters and police in Delhi last night, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that "real culprit" is central government that passed the 'unpopular' Bill in Parliament without thinking about its consequences.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 10:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 10:29 IST
Govt is the real culprit : Ghulam Nabi Azad on CAA protests
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad talking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday . Image Credit: ANI

On the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 across the country and with incidences of clashes between protesters and police in Delhi last night, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that "real culprit" is central government that passed the 'unpopular' Bill in Parliament without thinking about its consequences. "The real culprit is the government. It passed the unpopular Bill in Parliament on the basis of their numbers without thinking about its consequences," said Azad.

"The people are against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. There are protests everywhere be it West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh. The people are not ready to accept this," he added. Yesterday, at least 26 students and six cops sustained injuries in a protest against the citizenship law outside Jamia Millia Islamia University. The protesters had set DTC buses on fire near Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. Protestors also vandalized a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire and injured two firemen inside the vehicle.

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa had said that a section of the mob had turned violent and started pelting stones on the police and at houses due to which police was forced to resort to baton charge and firing tear gas shells The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent on November 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Oman fire Dutch coach Koeman

Dutchman Erwin Koeman has been fired from his role as Oman head coach, the countrys football association announced following a disappointing performance at the Gulf Cup. Oman went into the competition as defending champions having won the k...

Country facing "explosive" atmosphere: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday lashed out at the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, saying it was an attempt to curb freedom. He said the country was facing an explosive atmosphere. Speaking at a joint protest m...

Thai-Indian making waves at Southeast Asia online car marketplace Carro

By Lee Kah Whye I went from zero to 100 almost overnight, is what Manit Ghogar was quoted as saying in an article published by Northeastern University from where he graduated from in 2017. Manit heads Carros Thailand business.Using technolo...

ANALYSIS-Villains or visionaries? Hedge funds short companies they say 'greenwash'

Tens of trillions of global investment dollars are pouring into companies touting robust environmental, social and governance credentials. Now short-sellers spy an opportunity. Such hedge funds, often cast as villains of the piece because t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019