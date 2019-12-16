Left Menu
Jamia students leave campus with luggage as varsity closes down till Jan 5

Students of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University were seen leaving the campus with their luggage on Monday morning as the varsity is closed till January 5 owing to yesterday's violent protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Jamia students leaving campus on Monday morning (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Students of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University were seen leaving the campus with their luggage on Monday morning as the varsity is closed till January 5 owing to yesterday's violent protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. On Sunday, the protests led to the clashes between the police and students and left several injured.

Some students also protested at the gate of the University demanding action against Delhi police for their alleged 'crackdown' on protesters. A student was seen protesting at the gate shirtless. The students of JMI and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had staged a protest at the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) on Sunday after clashes at the Jamia campus.

Nazma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor of JMI said that police action against students on Sunday took place because of confusion which occurred when protestors opposing the Citizenship Act entered the campus after clashing with police outside. "In the library, our students were sitting and the police could not differentiate between the real culprits and therefore some students were injured in the ensuing action by the police," she had said. Akhtar added that apart from students, staff and guards of the university had also been injured in the action and it had led to damage of property.

On the other hand, Delhi police claimed that several policemen including senior police officials were injured in the violence and stone-pelting carried out by the unruly agitators.

