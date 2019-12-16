Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayawati says violence in Jamia, AMU unfortunate, demands inquiry

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 11:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 11:30 IST
Mayawati says violence in Jamia, AMU unfortunate, demands inquiry
BSP chief Mayawati. File photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

BSP president Mayawati on Monday termed as "unfortunate" the violence in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia against the amended Citizenship Act and demanded a judicial inquiry. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also appealed to all communities to maintain calm after violence rocked the two universities.

"The violence against the new Citizenship Amendment Act, first in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and then in Jamia University and entire Jamia region in which many innocent students and common people were targeted is very unfortunate and the party is with the victims," she said in a tweet. "Under such circumstances, UP and Central governments should get a high-level judicial inquiry conducted into such incidents so as to ensure that original culprits do not go scot-free. The police and administration should also act impartially" she said.

"Otherwise, this fire can spread very badly across the country, especially in educational institutions. Also, it is also an appeal to all communities to maintain peace and order," Mayawati added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

IBC saved 160 cos from premature death, says Sahoo

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC has saved 160 companies from premature death, and its implementation will also help in pushing economic growth higher by a few percentage points, according to a senior official. M S Sahoo, Chairperson ...

We are witnessing annihilation of values: Kapil Sibal after protests in Delhi

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday slammed the BJP-led Central government for the ongoing protests over the new citizenship law and said that we are witnessing the annihilation of values. Taking to Twitter, Sibal said that it is t...

J-K highway reopened after remaining closed for four days

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for traffic on Monday, four days after landslides and snowfall at several places led to its closure that left over 4,000 vehicles stranded, officials said. Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has...

Nirbhaya's parents seek time-bound justice

It has been seven years to that fateful day when their daughter - who came to be known as Nirbhaya - was brutally gangraped and thrown off a bus, but her parents still await justice. The tag of rape capital became all the more pronounced af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019