Complaints filed against Amanatullah Khan for `inciting violence'

A local BJP leader has written to Delhi Police seeking registration of case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for "inciting people", saying it led to damage to public property during protest over Citizenship Amendment Act in Jamia Nagar area on Sunday. "Amanatullah Khan gave a controversial speech that led to riot-like situation in the Okhla area on Sunday. He incited people after which violence erupted in Shaheen Bagh area and a CNG bus was set on fire and vehicles were damaged," said the complaint by Abhishek Dubey, who is an office-bearer with BJP Purvanchal Morcha.

The complaint said that apart from damage to public property, it "amounts to an attempt at inciting communal violence". "I request you to ensure that Khan is arrested. A case should be registered against him for inciting riots and giving inflammable speeches," it added.

Amit Chowdhury, a resident of Jasola village, also filed a complaint against AAP MLA at Sarita Vihar police station. "Between 2 pm to 2.30 pm at Jasola red light, MLA Amanatullah Khan and his associates were provoking people and asking them to burn public buses. He was having lathi in his hand and stopped the traffic movement in the area," said the complaint which also sought or strict legal action against Khan.

Delhi Police have registered two FIRs relating to damage to property and riots in connection with the violence that erupted during the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Jamia Nagar area. The protests against the Act led to clashes between the police and students and left several injured.

Some students protested at the gate of the University on Monday demanding action against Delhi Police for alleged "crackdown" on protesters. (ANI)

