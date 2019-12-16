Left Menu
Development News Edition

Complaints filed against Amanatullah Khan for `inciting violence'

A local BJP leader has written to Delhi Police seeking registration of case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for "inciting people", saying it led to damage to public property during protest over Citizenship Amendment Act in Jamia Nagar area on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 16:07 IST
Complaints filed against Amanatullah Khan for `inciting violence'
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

A local BJP leader has written to Delhi Police seeking registration of case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for "inciting people", saying it led to damage to public property during protest over Citizenship Amendment Act in Jamia Nagar area on Sunday. "Amanatullah Khan gave a controversial speech that led to riot-like situation in the Okhla area on Sunday. He incited people after which violence erupted in Shaheen Bagh area and a CNG bus was set on fire and vehicles were damaged," said the complaint by Abhishek Dubey, who is an office-bearer with BJP Purvanchal Morcha.

The complaint said that apart from damage to public property, it "amounts to an attempt at inciting communal violence". "I request you to ensure that Khan is arrested. A case should be registered against him for inciting riots and giving inflammable speeches," it added.

Amit Chowdhury, a resident of Jasola village, also filed a complaint against AAP MLA at Sarita Vihar police station. "Between 2 pm to 2.30 pm at Jasola red light, MLA Amanatullah Khan and his associates were provoking people and asking them to burn public buses. He was having lathi in his hand and stopped the traffic movement in the area," said the complaint which also sought or strict legal action against Khan.

Delhi Police have registered two FIRs relating to damage to property and riots in connection with the violence that erupted during the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Jamia Nagar area. The protests against the Act led to clashes between the police and students and left several injured.

Some students protested at the gate of the University on Monday demanding action against Delhi Police for alleged "crackdown" on protesters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

D Josi delivers big offense as Preds top Rangers

Defenseman Roman Josi collected two goals and an assist, and Juuse Saros made a season-high 39 saves as the Nashville Predators began a four-game road trip with a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Monday night. Rocco Grimaldi scored ...

WB: Internet services to remain suspended in Howrah till 5 pm today

The internet services in Howrah district of West Bengal will remain suspended till 5 pm on Tuesday, officials said. The internet services were temporarily suspended in some districts of West Bengal as a precautionary measure amid protests a...

Australian court sentences would-be airline bombers to 76 years in prison

Two brothers have been sentenced to a total of 76 years in prison by an Australian court for planning to blow up an Etihad Airways flight from Sydney to Abu Dhabi with a bomb hidden in a meat grinder. The New South Wales Supreme Court on Tu...

Peter Siddle replaces Josh Hazlewood for Boxing Day Test against New Zealand

Australias Peter Siddle has been named as the replacement of Josh Hazlewood for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand in Melbourne. Hazlewood was on Sunday ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand due to a hamstring tear.The 28-ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019