Left Menu
Development News Edition

Essar Steel resolution to boost Q3 earnings with Rs 12,000 cr recovery: SBI chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 16:15 IST
Essar Steel resolution to boost Q3 earnings with Rs 12,000 cr recovery: SBI chief

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Monday said the resolution of Essar Steel will boost profitability of the bank by about Rs 12,000 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year. The country's largest bank, which was leading the consortium of lenders to Essar Steel, had an exposure of Rs 12,161 crore to the company. The bank has already made 100 per cent provisioning towards this.

So, recovery from the Essar Steel will be written back to its bottom line and will boost the profitability of the bank in the third quarter, he said. The Supreme Court on November 15 set aside an NCLAT order which gave equal rights to the secured and unsecured creditors during the insolvency proceedings of debt-ridden Essar Steel, clearing the decks for its takeover by Lakshmi Mittal-led ArcelorMittal.

With the order, the apex court paved the way for ArcelorMittal's takeover of Essar Steel for Rs 42,000 crore. The full money has come into an SBI escrow account and it is being distributed among the creditors, he said.

Kumar expressed hope that the last quarter too will be better as the money from the resolution of Alok Industries and Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) will flow in during January-March. SBI has an exposure of Rs 4,000 crore to BPSL while Rs 1,700 crore to Alok Industries.

Besides, resolution of other stressed assets which are in the pipeline will have positive impact in the fourth quarter, he said. "For MSMEs, I think the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is not the right route. It is more for the bigger corporates. MSMEs should have a rehabilitation...we are not in favour to take them to the NCLT because it will burden the system unnecessarily," Kumar said.

He also said there will be money coming in from SBI Card stake dilution in the months to come. Emphasising that the Supreme Court's verdict on Essar Steel is a landmark judgement, Kumar said it has settled every issue around the resolution under the IBC process and it is a huge positive for the economy.

The verdict came on a plea of the committee of creditors challenging the NCLAT's order of July 4 in which it had approved ArcelorMittal's bid for the acquisition of Essar Steel after it rejected a plea by the lead shareholder of the debt-laden firm challenging the eligibility of the bidder. Essar Steel was auctioned under the new IBC to recover Rs 54,547 crore of dues of financial lenders and operational creditors.

On the loan growth, Kumar said, the bank has seen credit growth in the last three months and there is a huge amount of sanction for working capital and other area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

D Josi delivers big offense as Preds top Rangers

Defenseman Roman Josi collected two goals and an assist, and Juuse Saros made a season-high 39 saves as the Nashville Predators began a four-game road trip with a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Monday night. Rocco Grimaldi scored ...

WB: Internet services to remain suspended in Howrah till 5 pm today

The internet services in Howrah district of West Bengal will remain suspended till 5 pm on Tuesday, officials said. The internet services were temporarily suspended in some districts of West Bengal as a precautionary measure amid protests a...

Australian court sentences would-be airline bombers to 76 years in prison

Two brothers have been sentenced to a total of 76 years in prison by an Australian court for planning to blow up an Etihad Airways flight from Sydney to Abu Dhabi with a bomb hidden in a meat grinder. The New South Wales Supreme Court on Tu...

Peter Siddle replaces Josh Hazlewood for Boxing Day Test against New Zealand

Australias Peter Siddle has been named as the replacement of Josh Hazlewood for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand in Melbourne. Hazlewood was on Sunday ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand due to a hamstring tear.The 28-ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019