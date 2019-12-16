Body of tiger cub found in MP's Kanha reserve

The carcass of a 4-month-oldtiger cub was found on Sunday in Kanha Tiger Reserve in MadhyaPradesh, a forest department official said

It appears the cub was killed by an adult tiger, saidKTR deputy director Anjana Suchita Tirkey on Monday

"The carcass was found by a patrolling team on Sundayin Digola beat under Kisli range in KTR. It may have beenkilled by an adult tiger. It was cremated as per NationalTiger Conservation Authority protocol after post mortem,"Tirkey said.

