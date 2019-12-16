Left Menu
Delhi HC sets February 6 as date for hearing in Jessica Lal murder convict's plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday set February 6 next year as the date for hearing in the plea filed by Manu Sharma, the convict in 1999 Jessica Lal murder case, seeking his release.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 16-12-2019 17:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 17:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday set February 6 next year as the date for hearing in the plea filed by Manu Sharma, the convict in 1999 Jessica Lal murder case, seeking his release. Meanwhile, the Delhi Government filed its reply on Manu Sharma's plea before a division bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal.

Siddharth Vashisht, also known as Manu Sharma is serving life term for murdering Jessica Lal in south Delhi's Mehrauli in April 1999. Sharma's advocate, Amit Sahni said the convict has completed almost 23 years (with remission) and 17 years (without remission) in jail.

In the petition, Sharma said that he is aggrieved by the Delhi government's September 19 order upholding the recommendation of Sentence Review Board (SRB), which decides on the release of prisoners sentenced for life. The board had rejected Sharma's petition for early release on July 19 this year.

The petition said the board had rejected Sharma's petition inspite of fulfilling "all required parameters" and called its decision as "unfair, arbitrary impartial". "This is not for the first time, that the SRB has chosen to reject the petitioner's case for release, earlier too on three occasions, the case of the petitioner has been rejected by SRB in an unfair manner for extraneous reasons, despite fulfilling all required parameters and prescribed conditions," it submitted.

It said, "Aggrieved by the earlier rejection order, Manu stated that his rejection is unreasoned and cryptic manner which were contrary to the facts on record in an unfair and biased manner." In September this year, Sharma's wife, Preity Sharma, had approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) alleging a gross violation of human rights and stated that her husband is illegally detained for more than the prescribed period of incarceration (20 years with remission).

Jessica was shot by Sharma, the son of former Congress leader Venod Sharma, when she refused to serve him liquor at Tamarind Court restaurant at Qutub Colonnade in south Delhi's Mehrauli on April 29, 1999. Jessica's sister, Sabrina Lall, had written a letter to Tihar Jail for Sharma's early release, saying that she had no objection to his release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

