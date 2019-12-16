Efforts being made to ensure students in far-flung areas have access to higher education: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said his government was making efforts to ensure that the students of remote and far-flung areas have access to higher education. Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day higher education and HR conclave here, he also called upon the owners of coaching centres to provide tuition facilities to poor students at reasonable rates.

Gehlot said education and health sectors are the two such areas where the objective should be of service and not making money. The government's focus is on providing higher education facilities in far-flung areas, he said.

