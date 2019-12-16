Maha to set up district offices for those seeking medical aid

The Maharashtra government willset up offices in every district of the state to help peoplewanting aid from the Chief Minister's Health Assistancescheme, said an official on Monday

At present, only Mumbai and Nagpur have such officesand people from economically weaker sections of society haveto approach them to get financial aid for medical treatment,the official informed

"People have to travel to either Mumbai or Nagpur tofollow-up on their requests. We will set up offices in everydistrict to help such people. An official announcement will bemade soon," he added.

