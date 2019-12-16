HRD minister urges students to stay away from violence

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday appealed to students to stay away from violence and maintain peace on campuses. The human resource development minister's appeal came against the backdrop of protests in universities across the country against the amended citizenship law and alleged police crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University students.

"I appeal to all students to stay away from violence and maintain peace on campuses. Please do not pay heed to rumours. At this point, we need to propagate feelings of peace, harmony and brotherhood. We should not indulge in activity which is not in interests of the nation," he tweeted. The minister said it is unfortunate that "some anti-social elements want to damage national property by spreading violence and frenzy and disrupt the law and order situation".

"After demands from the country for long, the Citizenship Amendment Bill has been passed. The Act passed in nation's interest is not against any religion, caste or region," he said. Earlier in the day, he spoke to Jamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar and took a stock of the situation.

Akhtar addressed the media after the university's Executive Council meeting and said she will present all facts before the HRD Ministry. Akhtar also briefed HRD Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare who took charge of the post Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)