Guj clerk exam of Nov 17 cancelled due to paper leak: Minister

The Gujarat Government on Monday cancelled a clerk recruitment exam held on November 17 as the question paper had leaked, said Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Monday. He said the decision to cancel the exams, organised by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) for recruiting 3,910 non-secretariat clerks and office assistants, was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the larger interest of 6 lakh candidates who appeared for it.

"A four-member SIT, formed ten days back, on Monday submitted its report to the CM and recommended cancellation of the exam. The SIT found substance in the allegation of paper leak following a detailed forensic analysis," Jadeja said. The minister said a new date for the exam will be announced soon.

The BJP government, on December 5, announced formation of a four-member SIT to probe students' allegations, including of mass-copying and paper leak. Agitating students had been demanding cancellation of the exam and sat on a three-day protest in Gandhinagar earlier this month.

Jadeja on Monday said the Special Investigation Team, under IAS officer Kamal Dayani, had sent 10 mobile phones and some CCTV footages of exam centres for forensic analysis. "Prima facie, it appears the paper was leaked. CCTV footage also confirmed some students used mobile phones during the test while some were involved in copying. We have lodged four FIRs against them so far. Those who are seen in these footages will be barred from appearing for any competitive exams for three years," said Jadeja..

