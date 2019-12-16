Oppn spreading 'falsehood' about Citizenship Act: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that the opposition parties are spreading "falsehood" about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) among the students. The BJP president accused the Congress, Aam Admi Party and the Trinamool Congress of "misleading" students on CAA.

"Congress, AAP and the Trinamool Congress are playing vote bank politics over CAA, and are misguiding the students and creating an environment of violence in the country," Shah said. He was addressing an election rally here in support of party candidate from Poreyahat assembly constituency in Godda district of Jharkhand.

The Act paves the way for granting Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have migrated after facing religious persecution in their respective country. "I appeal to the students to study the Act. There is no provision of striping off citizenship of anybody. This Act is only meant to accord citizenship to religious minorities facing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, he said.

Shah also asked the opposition parties to abjure violence as "nothing comes out of violence"..

