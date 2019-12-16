Two held for murder

Two persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering their 30-year-old labourer colleague by strangulation, police said. The body of the deceased Laxmi Thakur Yadav was found near a building in Byculla in south Mumbai on the night of December 14.

A police official said one of the accused Pintu Kumar Yadav (22) bore grudge against the deceased who had objected to Pintu talking to his wife. Pintu was also angry against Laxmi Thakur, as he held the latter responsible for loss of job.

On the night of Saturday, a drunk Pintu allegedly strangulated Laxmi Thakur using a handkerchief with the help of his friend Saifullah Miya (24), the official said. Miya was also arrested.

A case of murder has been registered..

