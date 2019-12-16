UP: Restrictions imposed in Mau's Hazipura Chowk following protests in support of Jamia students

Restrictions on movement were imposed in Hajipura Chowk area following protests over police action on students of Delhi's Jamila Millia Islamia University, on Monday. According to district administration, a few motorbikes were set on fire by protesters.

By evening, police said it had dispersed the protesters and got control of the situation. "The situation in Mau is completely under control now. The administration is keeping a close watch on the situation," Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said.

Mau District Magistrate (DM) Gyan Prakash Tripathi said, "A few people who had gathered at Hajipura to hold protest over yesterday's Jamia Millia Islamia incident have been disbursed." "The situation is peaceful now. Section 144 has been imposed in Hajipura Chowk area," Tripathi said.

Meanwhile, Internet services have been suspended till Tuesday midnight in Aligarh (city) where students' protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent on Sunday. (ANI)

