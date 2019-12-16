Ten hurt as bus overturns in Malshej Ghat

At least ten passengers were injured, some of them seriously, when their bus overturned on the Malshej Ghat road near Murbad in Thane district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Monday, police said. The incident occurred when the driver of the private bus was negotiating a turn, a police officer said, adding that the bus was headed to Aurangabad from Ulhasnagar near Thane.

There were around 40 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident, he said. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Ale Phata, Tokawade, and Kalyan, he added.

Malshej Ghat is a famous mountain pass in the Western Ghats range on the Thane-Ahamad Nagar Road.

