TN village churns out colorful clay, paper mache dolls ahead of Christmas

Ahead of Christmas, artisans in Vilacheri are bringing out clay and paper mache dolls, infusing them with colour.

  • Madurai (Tamil Nadu)
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 15:33 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 15:16 IST
Artisans make clay, paper mache dolls ahead of Christmas. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Christmas, artisans in Vilacheri are bringing out clay and paper mache dolls, infusing them with colour. Over 200 families in this rural village in Madurai have been traditionally making clay and paper mache dolls for various festivals.

This Christmas season, their wares include colourful dolls of Santa Claus and Jesus, which are being churned out in large numbers. "We make idols of Jesus, Velanakanni Mata and many more. The idols are mostly 5 feet tall and are made with various colour combinations," says an artisan Kaveri.

Demands from neighbouring states have been instrumental for these artists to make more and more colourful dolls. The most popular during this season is Christmas related items. "We get orders from neighbouring states like Kerala. Many times, we get orders from abroad. We start preparing a month in advance to meet the high demand for colourful statues," says another artisan Selvi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: 'Shame' and 'Illegal' are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: 'Shame' and 'Illegal' are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Latest News

Had warned Jamia students about miscreants before entering campus: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has said that it had appealed to students before entering the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on Sunday to not indulge in stone pelting. In two videos shared by Delhi Police, joint commissioner of police, Devesh Srivastava, can...

UPDATE 2-Judge sentences ex-Trump campaign aide Gates to probation and 45 days in jail

A federal judge sentenced U.S. President Donald Trumps former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates to serve an intermittent term of 45 days in jail and 36 months of probation, saying that while she was moved by his extensive cooperation with...

Anti-CAA protests: Jafrabad, Maujpur metro stations remained closed for over 7 hrs, says DMRC

Entry and exist gates of two metro stations - Jafrabad and Maujpur - on Tuesday remained closed for over seven hours due to violence in northeast Delhis Seelampur area following protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The gates of the...

EU will do 'maximum' to meet Brexit trade deal deadline

Strasbourg, Dec 17 AFP The EUs chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday said the bloc would do its utmost to meet a tight deadline and agree a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain before the end of next year. We will do the maximum,...
