5 metro stations closed in northeast Delhi in view of protest against citizenship law

Entry and exit gates at five metro stations in northeast Delhi were closed on Tuesday in view of protest in the Seelampur area. "Entry and exit gates of Seelampur and Gokulpuri are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Earlier DMRC closed Welcome, Jaffrabad, and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations. Angry protesters demanding scraping of citizenship amendment law clashed with police, pelted stones at them and damaged several buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area.

Police resorted to baton charges and fired teargas shells on the protesters who were marching from Seelampur towards Jafrabad.

