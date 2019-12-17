Left Menu
IYC takes out torchlight march in solidarity with Jamia students

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 18:32 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 18:32 IST
Expressing solidarity with the Jamia Millia Islamia students, activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday evening took out a torchlight procession from RP road to India Gate here.

The "brutal" use of force by police against Jamia students is an attack on their human rights and freedom of expression. The Youth Congress condemns it and joins them in their opposition to the amended Citizenship Act, said IYC president Srinivas B V.

