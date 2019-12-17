C'garh: Rape accused escapes police custody, 6 cops suspended

An 18-year-old man, accused of allegedly raping a minor girl, escaped from police custody in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Tuesday, police said. Six police personnel, including an assistant sub- inspector, have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty in this connection, an official said.

Suraj Vishwakarma, a resident of Ramnagar village, was arrested on Monday evening for kidnapping and raping a 17- year-old girl, Surajpur superintendent of police Rajesh Kukreja said. The accused, who was lodged in a lock-up at Kotwali police station, escaped at around 5 am on Tuesday when six policemen who were on security duty allegedly fell asleep, he said.

Vishwakarma was to be produced in court on Tuesday, the senior official said, adding that a massive manhunt has been launched to nab him. Meanwhile, the six policemen from the Kotwali police station have been suspended and a departmental enquiry has been ordered against them, Kukreja added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)