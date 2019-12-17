Demonstration held against CAA in Delhi's Daryaganj, traffic hit

A demonstration was held against the amended Citizenship Act in central Delhi on Tuesday, following which the traffic movement between Daryaganj and Rajghat was closed, police said.

According to police, the decision was taken after some people gathered in Daryaganj to protest the new citizenship law.

"Traffic movement is closed from Daryaganj to Raj Ghat (both carriageways) due to demonstration. Traffic is diverted from Delhi Gate, Nishad Raj Marg, ITO towards Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

