Left Menu
Development News Edition

Murder accused killed, 2 cops hurt in UP courtroom firing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bijnor
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 19:27 IST
Murder accused killed, 2 cops hurt in UP courtroom firing

Assailants on Tuesday opened fire in a courtroom in Bijnor, killing a murder accused and injuring two policemen, officials said. They said that another murder accused managed to escape from the spot, taking advantage of the commotion.

They said that among the three assailants arrested after the attack in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court was the son of the man murdered six months back. The incident occurred when the three entered into the courtroom and showered bullets on two accused in the murder of a property dealer, Haji Ehsaan, and his nephew in Najibabad area of the district.

Both were brought to the CJM court for hearing from Tihar jail in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon when the assailants fired at them, leaving main accused Shahnawaz dead, SP Sanjeev Tyagi said. Superintendent of Police (City) Laxmi Niwas Misra said Shahnawaz's co-accused Jabbar managed to escape taking advantage of the commotion after the shootout.

One of the policemen was referred to Meerut hospital where he was out of danger and Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Yogesh Kumar escaped unhurt, the SP said. The SP said Haji Ehsaan's son was among those arrested.

The incident prompted Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav to attack the Yogi Adityanath government on the law and order situation. "The daylight murder of an accused in front of a judge in Bijnor shows how much impact 'encounter wali sarkar' has on criminals. When the honourable judge has to flee to save his life, the talk of security for common man has no meaning. This is the state of double engine government," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

In Lucknow, Director General of Police OP Singh termed the incident the outcome of a "rivalry in which a son took revenge of his father's killing" and said that all the three accused were arrested with their weapons by the police. "They were chased by policemen and nabbed with three fine quality pistols," he said, adding that a probe is on in the matter.

About the occurrence of such an incident in court premises, the DGP said, "We will review the security of courts." PTI ABN CORR SAB SMI AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Prasad launches National Broadband Mission

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday launched National Broadband Mission NBM and said its aim is to fulfil aspirations of the people and enabling fast track growth of digital communication infrastructure. Addressing the gathering a...

UPDATE 3-Police and protesters clash in Indian capital over citizenship law

Police fired shots in the air and volleys of tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators in the Indian capital New Delhi on Tuesday as protests raged against a new citizenship law that has angered the countrys Muslims.The situation spi...

UPDATE 3-PSA board signs off on Fiat Chrysler merger -source

The board of French carmaker PSA, the owner of Peugeot, approved a binding memorandum of understanding MoU to merge with rival Fiat Chrysler, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.A separate Fiat Chrysler FCA board meeting was under ...

UPDATE 2-Judge sentences ex-Trump campaign aide Gates to probation and 45 days in jail

A federal judge sentenced U.S. President Donald Trumps former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates to serve an intermittent term of 45 days in jail and 36 months of probation, saying that while she was moved by his extensive cooperation with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019