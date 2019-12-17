IYC takes out torchlight march in solidarity with Jamia students

Expressing solidarity with the Jamia Millia Islamia students, activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday evening took out a torchlight procession from RP road to India Gate here. The "brutal" use of force by police against Jamia students is an attack on their human rights and freedom of expression. The Youth Congress condemns it and joins them in their opposition to the amended Citizenship Act, said IYC president Srinivas B V.

"Indian Youth Congress strongly condemns the brutal assault of the Delhi Police unleashed upon the students protesting the amended Citizenship Act in Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi," he said. The Constitution of India gives every individual a right to raise his voice. However, the Modi government is trying to silence voices of dissent in the country, he alleged.

The procession was attended by former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat and Congress secretary Anil Chaudhary, said IYC media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey. The Modi government has to realise that they cannot restrain this "mass movement", which has started against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, across the country, Pandey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)