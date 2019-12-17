Left Menu
Development News Edition

Educating students towards safety management is need of the hour: Sisodia

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 20:48 IST
Educating students towards safety management is need of the hour: Sisodia

Educating and sensitising our students towards safety management is the need of the hour, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. "Developing a 360-degree understanding of disaster management is very important in our city, especially in unauthorised colonies and slum areas. The need to educate children about disaster, not just limiting to their schools, but even at homes, and in their daily lives is very important," the minister said.

"We should enlighten the kids and sensitise them towards safety hazards with respect to architectural and structural faults of their homes, schools and other buildings. If we teach our children about disaster management, I am sure they will evolve as thinking adults who will strive to abide by the safety parameters in their homes, schools and nearby buildings. We have to empower our young minds to question the serious safety hazards they are exposed to in their day-to-day life," he said. Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, added that students should be encouraged to speak up whenever they find faults with respect to safety in their surroundings.

He was addressing at an event, "Honeywell Safe Schools Program", organised by SEEDS, an NGO. "We have to encourage the children to speak up without a shudder. They should be brave enough to highlight the safety hazards identified by them in front of their parents, their neighbours, teachers and even their leaders. We should not just give them knowledge but also encourage them to speak up whenever they come across a loophole," Sisodia said.

The minister said corporates and social organisations should work to highlight the issues that go unaddressed by the government. "The corporates and the government should work hand-in-hand to address the issues faced by society. They should work to highlight the issues that go unaddressed by the government.

"We have to work on three points with our students - first, they should develop an understanding towards disaster management, to identify right from wrong while maintaining a safe environment; second, they should develop a firm resolution towards exposing safety hazards of their surroundings and third, it is important for all of us to evolve from safe schools to strive towards making a safe city and safe life for ourselves," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Associate of Rudy Giuliani received $1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch -prosecutor

U.S. prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received a 1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash.Prosecutors have said that Parnas, wh...

UPDATE 3-Giuliani associate received $1 mln payment from Ukrainian oligarch's lawyer -prosecutor

U.S. prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received a 1 million payment from a lawyer for Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash. Prosecutors said that P...

NFL Playoff Scenarios: Cowboys, Eagles vie for East title

For weeks, the NFC East has appeared to be the division no team wanted to win. The Dallas Cowboys bounced back from a dreadful run that included losses to the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears to trounce the Los Angeles Rams last week. The vi...

Soccer-Barca coach Valverde tells fans to protest freely in 'Clasico' but show respect

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said fans can protest if they wish but must remain respectful during Wednesdays La Liga clash with Real Madrid, which is set to be a highly-politicised encounter between Spains biggest rivals. El Clasico has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019