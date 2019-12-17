Jamia files complaint with police over crackdown on campus

The Jamia Millia Islamia has filed a complaint with police in connection with the police crackdown on the campus on Sunday night.

According to the spokesperson of the university, a complaint has been sent to the SHO of Jamia Nagar police station, a copy of which has also been sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of southeast district.

The university's vice chancellor had on Monday said it would file a complaint against unidentified persons who had entered the campus, damaged property and harassed students.

