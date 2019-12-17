113 people detained in UP for objectionable social media posts after violent anti-CAA protests

Uttar Pradesh Police has detained 113 people for allegedly trying to vitiate atmosphere through their social media posts, following violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the state. "State police has lodged 18 FIRs and detained 113 people, including 28 in Mau, (since Monday) for trying to vitiate atmosphere by their posts through different mediums of social media", an official statement issued here said.

"Legal action is underway against those detained," it said. Director General of Police O P Sigh has asked the police to remain vigilant and enhance patrolling. He called for coordination with principals of school, colleges and madrassas and appealed to them to assist the police in maintaining peace in the state.

