'Anti-social' elements behind protests in educational institutions: UP police chief

Uttar Pradesh police chief O P Singh on Tuesday blamed "anti-social" elements for resorting to brickbats and violent protests in some institutions. "I wanted to say that anti-social elements have made entry in educational institutions and they indulged in brick-batting," Singh said. "Otherwise, no one can explain how stones came in educational institutions considered as 'Vidya ka mandir' (temple of learning)."

"It means anti-social elements have made entry there and indulged in such activities," the director general of police said. According to the officer, 19 people have been arrested in Mau district and the situation is peaceful there.

Prohibitory orders are in all districts of the state. Internet services is suspended in Aligarh, Meerut, Saharanpur and Mau and forwarded messages are being monitored by the social media the cell. "We might lodge FIRs against those spreading rumours using social media," he said.

About Aligarh Muslim University, the DGP said: "There was no specific input for AMU. The university administration gave in writing to the police and sought its help to maintain peace. That's why we (police) made entry there." PTI ABN HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)