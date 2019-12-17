Four arrested for stabbing man to death during dacoity in Rohini

Four men have been arrested from Rohini for allegedly stabbing a man to death while carrying out dacoity after barging into a house, police said on Tuesday. Karan Dinngra, Sonu, Vijay Negi and Ishant were nabbed on Monday from sector-19, Rohini and three country made pistols along with five cartridges were recovered from them, they said.

The incident took place on December 9 in Begampur when four persons entered the complainant's house at around 10 PM and threatened the family members with dire consequences if they tried to raise an alarm. The men robbed cash from the house and killed the complainant's brother Naresh before fleeing, according to police.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Karan and his associates planned to commit robbery somewhere and entered the victim's house and robbed cash and mobile phones, said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North). "When the victim tried to resist he was stabbed to death by Karan and his associates. They were also carrying country made pistol. After committing robbery, they ran away on two motorcycles", he said.

Total eight men were involved in the incident. The arrested four men entered the house while the remaining accomplices waited outside the house, he added. Among the four who entered house, Karan stabbed the victim while the other three ransacked the house and committed dacoity, the DCP said.

Two motorcycles used to carry out the crime have also been seized, police said, adding that efforts are taken to nab the absconding accused.

