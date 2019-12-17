Left Menu
Protests in UP's Gorakhpur against CAA, police action in Jamia

  • Gorakhpur
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 21:33 IST
Protests were held across Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district on Tuesday against the amended Citizenship Act and the police action on Jamia Millia Islamia students. While Imambara Mutavallian committee submitted a memorandum at the district magistrate office demanding the rollback of the CAA, the Congress staged a protest at Mahatma Gandhi statute in the Town-Hall area.

Samajwadi Chatra Sabha members also protested at DDU Gorakhpur University gate. The president of Gorakhpur Samajwadi Chatra Sabha, Gavish Dubey, said the amended citizenship law is "against the spirit of the Constitution".

On the Jamia incident, he said police action on the students is "condemnable". Dubey said the protests were not over a communal issue but for saving the democratic structure of the country.

The district president of the Congress, Nirmala Paswan, said the police action in the Jamia campus is "intolerable". She claimed the Centre is trying to "cover up its failure" on issues like unemployment, poverty, GDP, law and order situation and women safety.

Meanwhile, police have appealed people to be cautious and not to pay heed to rumours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

