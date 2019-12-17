Manipur cabinet extends 'disturbed area' status for six more months

The 'disturbed area' status in Manipur has been extended for another six months from Tuesday, said Th Radheshyam Singh, the state's Education Minister, at a press conference here.

He further said that the state cabinet has taken a resolution in this connection in its meeting held on Tuesday at the office of the Chief Minister of Manipur.

