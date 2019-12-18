Odisha to frame rules for out of turn promotion, rolls out new agri policy

The Odisha government on Tuesday decided to formulate new rules for providing out of turn promotion to efficient officials and rolled out a new agriculture policy with a focus on market linkage and technical support. The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting here and it was presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

It was felt necessary to frame a new set of rules in the name of Odisha Civil Service (Out of Turn Promotion) Rules, 2019, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy told reporters after the cabinet meeting. He said that the cabinet approved a proposal to provide impetus and to introduce the prospect of out of turn promotion irrespective of batch or years of allotment for exceptional and exemplary achievements in furthering good governance and ease of public service delivery by officers and employees.

Tripathy said this is a new concept and that "this provision is not even available in the central or All India Service". He was not aware whether a similar provision was also available in any others states in the country. In regard to approval of the Agriculture Policy, 2020 to boost farmers' income, Tripathy said the new policy has three objectives -- ensuring continuous growth in farmers income, making the growth process inclusive of small and marginal farmers and ensuring sustainable, stable, and scalable agricultural growth.

Agriculture Secretary Sourav Garg said the policy has been named as Samridhi as it is formulated to build on the inherent strengths of agriculture and its allied sectors, to address the constraints it faces and to make optimal use of resources and opportunities emerging on account of advancement in technology, and the emergence of accelerated economic growth in the state. The agriculture policy also deals with some broad sections like crop diversification, markets, infrastructure, value chains and processing, production and productivity, livestock and fisheries, research, development, extension, disaster management, insurance and areas with special focus.

The cabinet also approved six other proposals including amendment to the Odisha District Revenue Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1983, and locating the headquarters of Odia University at Satyabadi instead of Bhubaneswar It also approved a proposal to give one-time relaxation in enhancing the upper age limit from 33 years to 48 years for recruitment of lectures under rule 4(2)(c) of Orissa Education Service (College Branch) Recruitment Rules 1990.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)