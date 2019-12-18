File status report on opening of old age homes in all districts: HC to state govt

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file a status report within three months with regard to opening of old age homes in all districts. A division bench comprising Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Judge Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders on a petition filed by advocate Vandana Mishra under the provisions of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, and Himachal Pradesh Maintenance of Parents and Dependants (HPMPD) Act, 2001.

The HPMPD Act requires establishment of old aged homes in each district and according to it, the state has to provide all facilities to the elderly persons. During the course of hearing, the court asked the principal secretary of the social justice and empowerment as to whether there is any compliance by the state either to the 2007 central Act or the 2001 state Act.

Replying on government's behalf, the advocate general said there are seven centres in five districts and the total number of inmates is 163, whereas the capacity is 200. The advocate general also stated that the state has made a proposal to the central government for budgetary allocation, but the same is still in pipeline and the state has not adopted the 2007 Central Act since no notification in terms of Section 13 of the said Act has been issued.

The court expressed shock that even after almost 19 years, the state government has failed to open old age homes in all the districts. It noted that by not adopting the 2007 Central Act and not complying with the 2001 state Act, the Himachal Pradesh government has not given proper attention to look after elderly in the state.

The court observed that it is the need of the hour to open the old age homes.

