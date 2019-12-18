Muslim Jamaath Council expels AIADMK MP Mohammed John for voting in favour of CAA
Muslim Jamaath Council on Tuesday expelled AIADMK's Rajya Sabha MP, A Mohammed John after the party voted in favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Parliament.
After getting the nod of the Rajya Sabha, the CAB became an Act on December 12 with the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind.
The newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act will grant citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014. (ANI)
